Fourth of July activities in the Bend Area

BEND AREA — Independence Day festivities have been finalized for July 4 in the Bend Area.

The day will begin with a parade in New Haven at 11 a.m. Line-up will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the New Haven Community Building, and the parade will travel down Fifth Street.

Those wishing to enter can simply show up. There is no registration.

Free swimming will also continue from noon to 5 p.m. at the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool. Anyone under the age of six years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A parade will also start activities in the Town of Mason, which will continue until 3 p.m.

The line-up for the noon parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the block of Martin and Maple streets. It will then proceed to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, where the remainder of the activities will take place.

Ongoing throughout the afternoon will be inflatables for the children, including a bounce house, an obstacle course, and a water slide. K&D Karaoke will provide music.

Children’s games will be offered, with prizes going to the winners. A watermelon eating contest, water sponge game, and others will be played. The Mason Police Department will have a children’s obstacle course where participants can “catch the bad guy,” and become a junior officer for the day.

Vendors will be set up, and free bottled water will be given out by the town. The Mason Fire Department will be selling hotdogs and tacos in a bag, while the Mason United Methodist Church will be selling cotton candy and popcorn. Any other vendors wanting to set up can contact the town hall at 304-773-5200.

The Town of Mason is also co-sponsoring a fireworks display later that evening with the Village of Middleport. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

A watermelon eating contest will be among the festivities in the Bend Area on July 4. The contest, along with other games, will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason. Pictured is a scene from last year’s event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_7.1-ATR-5_ne201862911381468.jpg A watermelon eating contest will be among the festivities in the Bend Area on July 4. The contest, along with other games, will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason. Pictured is a scene from last year’s event.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

