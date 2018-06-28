MASON COUNTY — A picnic in Mason and scrapbooking classes in Point Pleasant will highlight activities for senior citizens in the month of July.

A corn hole tournament and picnic will be held at the Mason Senior Citizen Center on Monday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Also on tap at Mason will be wellness checks by the Arbors on July 18 at 10:30 a.m., as well as two special speakers during the month. Brooke Fletcher Albright from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will speak on July 11 at 11 a.m. and Ann Dalton will speak on the topic of Medicare on July 25 at 11 a.m.

Regular activities include bingo on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps Exercise Class on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and music and church service on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Scrapbooking at the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant will be held July 17 and 24, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Both classes are limited to 10 people, and those interested must pre-register.

Other activities in Point Pleasant include wellness checks by the Arbors on July 3 at 10:30 a.m. Hope Roush of Ohio Valley Bank will present “Safe Senior Banking” on July 10 at 10 a.m. and Ann Dalton will speak on Medicare on July 31 at 11 a.m.

Regular activities at the Gene Salem center are bingo on Monday and Friday, the Senior Center Country Band on Wednesday, and church service on Thursday. All begin at 10 a.m.

Both senior centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

A look ahead to August shows the seniors will participate in the Mason County Fair parade on Aug. 4 at noon in downtown Point Pleasant. Seniors will meet at the Gene Salem center at 10 a.m. to decorate a float.

There will be a “Summer Sizzle Dance” in Point Pleasant on Aug. 17 from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free and there will be food for the seniors. In Mason, a “Luau Party” will be held Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. with food, music and games.

Lunch is served at both senior centers on weekdays at 11:30 a.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

