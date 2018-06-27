On a mission

POINT PLEASANT — Individuals are visiting Point Pleasant, volunteering their time to help improve the lives of the others.

The Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church is currently housing volunteers from the West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Workcamps, Inc. (WVMAW).

Pam Heib, church member, said the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church has been housing various groups of volunteers from WVMAW during their visits to Point Pleasant for a few years now.

The current group is comprised of six volunteers from a Presbyterian Church in Hilliard, Ohio. Heib shared the volunteers from WVMAW will work on different projects for the community.

One volunteer shared while his group of volunteers are in Point Pleasant this week, they will be primarily building handicap ramps and decks for the elderly of the community.

Pastor John Holland explained three separate WVMAW volunteer groups will be visiting Point Pleasant this summer. Last week, the first group, the Believe Team, which was comprised of 18 individuals from several Ohio churches, came to Point Pleasant to build handicap ramps and make porches for the elderly of the community just as the group from this week is doing. Holland said the third group will be from Frederick, Maryland and is coming to the city on July 15.

Holland commented the volunteer work the WVMAW groups do for the homeowners is at no expense to the homeowner.

One volunteer added the work being done by WVMAW is putting what the church believes in to work.

The WVMAW website states the program began in October 2001 and has since brought 40-75 volunteer groups per year to work in West Virginia. When the volunteers are visiting a community, they will do projects such as home repair and reconstruction, deconstruction, playground restoration, parks cleanup, stream bank stabilization, and vacation Bible schools, among other works. The WVMAW is supported in part by The Presbytery of West Virginia, The Synod of the Trinity, and gifts from churches and individuals. The program has a close relationship with Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, particularly in times of disaster recovery. The groups recruited by WVMAW come from churches of various faith traditions, as well as from colleges and universities.

Holland said, “What the goal is really, is to build relationships, the handicap ramp and stuff is important, but what’s even more important is the relationships that are developed between the team members and the folks here in the county.”

He shared one lady from the community who received assistance from a WVMAW volunteer group a few years ago still corresponds with them as a special bond was formed during their visit in Point Pleasant.

Some information from http://wvmaw.org/ was used in this article.

Since October 2001, the WVMAW brought 40-75 volunteer groups per year to work in West Virginia. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Mission1.jpg Since October 2001, the WVMAW brought 40-75 volunteer groups per year to work in West Virginia. The volunteer work the WVMAW groups do for the homeowners is at no expense to the homeowner https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Mission2.jpg The volunteer work the WVMAW groups do for the homeowners is at no expense to the homeowner WVMAW volunteers are putting what the church believes in to work. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Mission3.jpg WVMAW volunteers are putting what the church believes in to work.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.