Regatta begins, continues through Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta begins today (Thursday) and continues through Saturday.

Saturday will include a full day of activities and will end with the grand finale of fireworks at 10 p.m. at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. (For more on Thursday and Friday events see previous editions of the Point Pleasant Register).

The 5K/10K River Run and Kids Fun Run will begin the day at 8 a.m., at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center. Registration will be from 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Jacob Hill, Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta organizer, explained the races starting lines will be at the river museum then go through various back streets around the city. The course is described as “flat, fast, paved city streets with one rolling hill.”

The entry fee for 5K/10K races are $20 and the first 50 entrants will receive a tee-shirt. The age groups for the 5K/10K are as follows: 20 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over. Awards will be given to the first place overall male and the first place overall female as well as the first and second place male and female finishers for each age group in both races.

The entry fee for the Kids Fun Run is $10 for children aged 11-15, children aged 10 and under participate for free. The age groups for the fun run are 10 and under, 11-15. Each participant will receive an award and a treat.

Other amenities of the races include a water stop for the participants in 10K race, food and beverages tables set up for the participants of all three races at the finish lines, and music for the start and end of the races.

Following the races, the Regatta Parade which starts at the former Central School and travels south along Main Street will be held at 11 a.m. The parade line up will be at 10 a.m. and no registration is required. Those wishing to participate need only show up and line up. Hill reported Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General, will serve as this year’s parade grand marshal.

At 11:30 a.m., a car show will be held on Main Street and kids games will be held at the empty lot beside Siders Jewelers. Also, the bouncy house for the children will be set up in the same lot from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The Riverside Cloggers will have a performance from 1-3 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Stage. According to the Riverside Cloggers’ Facebook page, the group is native to Point Pleasant was founded by Erica Haning in 2008. Haning explains the group is mainly a traditionally styled team, but the group can also do buck and advanced style clogging. Riverside Cloggers also conducts workshops and travels for shows.

At 3 p.m. a line throw contest will be held at the Point Pleasant River Museum. The sign ups for the line throw will be from 2:30-3 p.m.

Main Street Market Days will be set up on Main Street from 3-5 p.m., then from 5:30-7 p.m. a lip sync battle will be held at Riverfront Park Stage. Registration for the lip sync battle will be from 5-5:30 p.m.

A performance by popular local group Two River Junction (classic rock and classic country) will be held from 8-10 p.m. at Riverfront Park Stage with fireworks following at 10 p.m. at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

Rockin’ Reggie will be set up on Fourth Street after the fireworks.

Admission is free to the Regatta as are all the concerts.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 657-1333, extension 1992.

