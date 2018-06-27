New officials sworn in

NEW HAVEN — New officials were sworn into office when the New Haven Town Council met recently.

Mayor Jerry Spradling administered the oaths of office to Mayor-elect Greg Kaylor, as well as council members. The new term will begin July 1.

Sworn in as council members were newcomers Steve Carpenter and Roy Dale Grimm, as well as incumbents Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and George Gibbs.

Mayor Spradling told those in attendance that it had been a pleasure to serve in the office and that he considered it a privilege. He wished Kaylor and the council “all the best.”

During the meeting, it was announced a resident who is operating what one attendee termed a “junk yard,” had been found guilty in circuit court. The resident was fined $800 and given 45 days to clean his property.

In other action, the council: made its annual donation of $1,000 to the New Haven and Community Fire Department; hired Adam Little as a garbage truck driver (it was noted Little holds a CDL license); heard a complaint from Tim Stone regarding a resident who is growing hay in town, with Stone saying it is causing him medical problems; heard appreciation for the outgoing administration from Harry Roush.

The next meeting will be announced by the new administration after July 1.

Attending were Mayor Spradling, and council members Gibbs, Shell, Hysell and Matt Gregg. Also present were Mayor-elect Kaylor, and incoming council members Carpenter and Grimm.

New Haven Mayor Jerry Spradling, left, is pictured as he administers the oath of office to Mayor-elect Greg Kaylor during the council meeting Monday evening. Kaylor will take office on July 1. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_0628.RealNHC.jpg New Haven Mayor Jerry Spradling, left, is pictured as he administers the oath of office to Mayor-elect Greg Kaylor during the council meeting Monday evening. Kaylor will take office on July 1.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.