ElectroCraft hosts Chamber tour

GALLIPOLIS — ElectroCraft recently welcomed members of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce to its Gallipolis facility for a Hard Hat Happy Hour networking event and facility tour.

Through hosting the tour, ElectroCraft Human Resources Leader Josh Smith said they hoped to raise awareness in the business community about what their organization does and open a dialogue for future community partnerships.

“Events like the ElectroCraft tour are excellent networking opportunities and also give member businesses invaluable insight into what is offered by other local businesses,” said Chamber Executive Director Elisha Orsbon. “The ElectroCraft tour was informative, educational and beneficial to those who attended.”

ElectroCraft employs approximately 180 people and manufactures motion technology and sub-fractional horsepower motors for various industries including commercial, restaurant, medical and military. The facility started as Robbins and Myers in 1967 and focused primarily on the manufacturing of ceiling fan motors. In 1988, it expanded its product line to DC powered fractional horsepower motors. For a few years, it was held by Reliance Electric followed by Rockwell Automation for 11 years, before being purchased by its current owner, DMI out of Dover, N.H. in 2006. ElectroCraft currently employs approximately 180 people.

The tour allowed ElectroCraft employees to interact directly with business community leaders, share their knowledge and answer questions.

“We felt the wonderful group that attended from various backgrounds came away with more knowledge about the processes involved in the motion technology and motor manufacturing industry,” said Smith. “As well as, knowledge of the great people and skills needed to make it all happen.”

ElectroCraft is always open to providing opportunities to educate the public about its product line, processes and people. If your organization is interested in a plant tour or other educational opportunities, contact Smith at (740) 441-6208 or email jsmith@electrocraft.com.

The tour is just one of the many networking and educational events the Chamber helps coordinate in an effort to provide a variety of opportunities for its members.

For information about joining the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, call (740) 446-0596 or email eorsbon@galliacounty.org.