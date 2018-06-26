Queen of the Mississippi visits Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — The city welcomed the Queen of the Mississippi along with its crew and passengers on Monday evening.

Mason County Tourism Director Denny Bellamy was notified of the ship’s arrival on Monday morning. Even on short notice, Mason County Tourism provided the ship, the crew, and the passengers with many amenities.

Two separate tours of the city were offered to the passengers Tuesday, half went in the morning at 10 a.m. and the other half went at 2 p.m.

During the tour, the passengers were able to see important staples of the city such as the murals at Riverfront Park, the museum at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, the Mothman statue at Gunn Park, the Mothman Museum, the Point Pleasant River Museum, as well as all of the shops on Main Street.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, Queen of the Mississippi passengers were seen walking up and down Main Street going into the various shops and seeing what local merchants had to offer. The historic Lowe Hotel even scheduled special tours for the visitors.

Passengers Sallie of Elkhart, Indiana, and Bonnie of Savannah, Georgia, shared this was their first time visiting Point Pleasant. (Both women preferred to be identified by only their first names).

They explained their friendship goes back several years and they have been taking different cruise ship vacations with one another and their husbands for about 20 years.

Sallie and Bonnie shared this was their first Ohio River Cruise on the Queen of the Mississippi.

“It’s quite beautiful, I’ve enjoyed the Ohio…the river has been great,” said Bonnie.

The pair said they would visit Point Pleasant again should the chance arise. Sallie commented the city has done a fine job with the water front, making it appealing and welcoming to visitors. Bonnie added Mason County Tourism did a “beautiful job” with the tours as well.

Sallie and Bonnie spent time admiring the the murals at Riverfront Park.

“We’ve been very impressed with the talking walls, the murals are beautiful, they have a presentation even if you don’t have somebody talking about them with you,” said Bonnie.

Sallie added the murals were beautifully painted and helped tell people of their past, reminding them of the historical events which took place in Point Pleasant.

The pair said they also spent time on Main Street to do a little shopping.

The Queen of the Mississippi is expected to depart from Point Pleasant on Wednesday afternoon.

