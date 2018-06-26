Regatta events kick off Thursday

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta will kick off this Thursday, beginning with pageants.

A total of nine young women will compete for the coveted titles of Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta Royalty this week.

Vying for the Teen title will be Maddie Layton, 13, of Ravenswood; Jadyn Bowman, 14, of Point Pleasant; Olivia Brooks, 13, of West Columbia; Trinity Epling, 14, of Point Pleasant; Lexee Wray, 14, of Apple Grove.

Competing in the Miss division are the following ladies: Skylar Rose, 18, of Ripley; McKenzie Roush, 18, of Point Pleasant; Alisa Grady, 17, of Buffalo; Alexis Meadows, 20, of Point Pleasant.

The pageant takes place at 6 p.m. at the Riverfront Park on Thursday, June 28. The winners of this year’s event will be crowned by 2017 Queens, Ally Harper, Teen and Emma Rice, Miss.

Pageant sponsors for the event include: Peoples Bank; Roselyn Roush; Kayser, Layne & Clark, LLC; Deal Funeral Home; Brad Deal Catering; Handley Law Office; The Mason Jar; Four Seasons Florist; Fruth Pharmacy; Janet Hartley, Realtor; 3 C’s Custom T’s; Angie Cline Zimmerman, Exclusive Realty.

The businesses that donated items for the Queens basket include: Lindsey Ellis & Whitney Epling of Birds of a Feather Boutique; Brittany Baker of The Red Farmhouse Co.; Jasmine Rainey of Luscious Lips; Lindsey DeWeese of M&Z Boutique; Kenny Grady of All About You Salon; Danielle Bates of Makes Sense Creations; Jenna Parsons of Jen’s Hair Haven; William Kwak of Party Dress Ohio.

The newly crowned Miss Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta Queen also wins an all expense paid trip to compete in the West Virginia Association of Fairs & Festivals State Pageant in January 2019.

Following this pageant, Friday evening will also boast a list of winners in the Pretty Baby Contest, Little Miss & Mister Showboat, Miss Maritime, and River Princess age divisions. Age divisions are Pretty Baby, 0-6 months; 7-12 months; 13-18 months; 19-24 months; 3 years; and 4 years; Little Miss and Mister Showboat, 5-6 years; Miss Maritime, 7-9 years; and River Princess, 10-12 years. All contestants are to wear Nautical Wear. These contests are open only to Mason County residents. Registration is day of the event, Friday, June 29, from 5-5:30 p.m. Pageant begins at 6 p.m. at the Riverfront Park.

For more information regarding these events, please contact pageant director, Delyssa Edwards at 304-593-8998.

As previously reported, following the the Junior Royalty Pageant and Pretty Baby Contest on Friday evening live musical entertainment will be provided at the Riverfront Park.

Devin Henry will be performing at 8 p.m. as the opening act for Brown & Gray who will be performing at 9 p.m. Brown & Gray recently performed at Stagecoach and had a hit single with “Top Down” on country radio.

Brown & Gray, a duo comprised of Sam Gray and Kaci Brown, has been named one of the new country acts “you need to know” by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Henry grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio and was born and raised in a very musically inclined family. He is from Gallia County and has family roots in Mason County. Henry has played in venues from Nashville to Columbus, Ohio and everywhere in-between.

Some information for this article was provided by Delyssa Edwards.

Miss contestant, Alisa Grady, 17, of Buffalo https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Miss-Grady.jpg Miss contestant, Alisa Grady, 17, of Buffalo Miss contestant, Alexis Meadows, 20, of Point Pleasant https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Miss-Meadows.jpg Miss contestant, Alexis Meadows, 20, of Point Pleasant Miss contestant, Skylar Rose, 18, of Ripley https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Miss-Rose.jpg Miss contestant, Skylar Rose, 18, of Ripley Miss contestant, McKenzie Roush, 18, of Point Pleasant https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Miss-Roush.jpg Miss contestant, McKenzie Roush, 18, of Point Pleasant Teen contestant, Olivia Brooks, 13, of West Columbia https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Teen-Brooks.jpg Teen contestant, Olivia Brooks, 13, of West Columbia Teen contestant, Trinity Epling, 14, of Point Pleasant https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Teen-Epling.jpg Teen contestant, Trinity Epling, 14, of Point Pleasant Teen contestant, Maddie Layton, 13, of Ravenswood https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Teen-Layton.jpg Teen contestant, Maddie Layton, 13, of Ravenswood Teen contestant, Lexee Wray, 14, of Apple Grove https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Teen-Wray.jpg Teen contestant, Lexee Wray, 14, of Apple Grove Teen contestant, Jadyn Bowman, 14, of Point Pleasant https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Teen-Bowman.jpg Teen contestant, Jadyn Bowman, 14, of Point Pleasant