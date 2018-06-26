Nashville hit makers in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — A country duo who was recently named one of the new country acts “you need to know” by Rolling Stone Magazine will be performing at the annual Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta.

Brown&Gray has been referred to as “the hottest new duo in country pop.”

Michael Garbutt of Notting Hill Music Group (NHMG) stated Brown&Gray released their “hugely anticipated” debut EP on June 8.

Garbutt commented it is a set of five songs comprised of the EP titled “Salt In The Coffee,” and including their breakout hit “Top Down.” He said “Top Down” shattered industry norms and continues to accrue accolades, still impacting the country radio airwaves nine months on from its original release. To date, the track boasts over three million streams, two million YouTube plays, and 25,000 downloads.

​Sam Gray comes from the east coast of England, a talented singer, songwriter, producer and musician, with 100 million streams across nine releases prior to “Top Down.”

Texas Native Kaci Brown is a graduate of Barbara Orbison’s Nashville-based “Still Working Music,” and ASCAPs youngest-ever female affiliate, having signed to both at the age of 11. She released her first solo album at the tender age of 17.

Garbutt explained when Storme Warren championed the track late last summer on Sirius XM’s “The Highway Finds,” declaring it to be the first genuine US / UK Country Pop Crossover, he set in motion a chain of success that has snowballed beyond the duo’s wildest dreams.

He said in the weeks that followed, Brown&Gra​y were added to the West Coast leg of the “Highway Finds Tour.”

“Their performances, a combination of powerful stage presence and charming and genuine rapport, caught the eye of ‘William Morris Endeavor,’ the biggest live music agency in the world,” said Garbutt.

They were immediately signed and have now announced coast-to-coast dates through the end of the year.

​All this follows a landmark appearance at “Stagecoach 2018,” headlined by the ultimate country music superstar Garth Brooks.

Earlier this year, “Rolling Stone” featured Brown&Gray as one of the “10 Country Artists You Need to Know.” Their acclaim is not confined to North America however, and most impressively, they reached the Top 10 on U.K. radio.

The EP, recorded in Nashville, London and Los Angeles, was co-produced by Gray alongside the award-winning, multi-platinum writer and musician Brad Crisler, who also co-wrote three of the five tracks.

Garbutt stated, “The EP opens with ‘Home,’ an infectiously hooky track that underlines Gray’s versatility and musical literacy and is further underlined throughout the five song set. ​’Good Night’ displays the duo’s seemingly effortless and authentic ability for harmonies. Co-writers are the Grammy-nominated James J-Doe Smith and acclaimed producer Michael Angelo. ‘This Is The Stuff’ is a perfect showcase for Brown’s emotional and plaintive vocals, full of soul and personality. Their playful, rebellious streak is on full view in ‘Outta My System,’ full of swagger with tongue firmly in cheek. The EP closes with ‘Top Down,’ already a live favorite, completing an inventive array of compositions and unpredictable arrangements. Diverse yet cohesive, ‘Salt In The Coffee’ challenges many of the accepted rules of country music, while clearing reflecting a respect of the genre.”

Brown & Gray’s Debut EP is released through NHMM, the label launched by global music-publisher “Notting Hill Music.”

Brown&Gray’s acclaim is not confined to North America, the county duo has reached the Top 10 on U.K. radio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_0627.BG_.jpg Brown&Gray’s acclaim is not confined to North America, the county duo has reached the Top 10 on U.K. radio.