Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Dale Shobe, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Greg Fowler, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The request for a Putnam County student to attend school at Hannan Junior/Senior High, in Mason County, for the 2018-19 school year.

Family Medical Leave for Amanda Williamson, speech/language pathologist, central office itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Stella Buck, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Leon Elementary, effective June 30, 2018.

The resignation of Rachel Workman, second grade teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective June 30, 2018.

The transfer of Barbara A. Mitchell, sixth grade teacher, Ashton Elementary, to third grade teacher, Ashton Elementary, job #216-313-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Christopher O’Dell, social studies teacher, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, to assistant principal, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-802-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Charlotte Oshel, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Wahama Junior/Senior High, to alternative education, Mason County School for Success, job #505-102-P, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Katie Bruner, fourth grade teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, job #218-410-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Kelly Griffith, third grade teacher, Ashton Elementary, job #216-214-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Jordan Hall, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, job #218-432-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment/transfer of Doug Sturgeon, attendance director/student support, central office, Job #001-115-A, effective July 1, 2018. Motion carries with four yes votes from Shobe, Billings, Fowler, and Tennant and one no vote from Bonecutter.

The resignation of Charles Heib, substitute maintenance, effective June 30, 2018.

The transfer of Georgia Hart, custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, to custodian, New Haven Elementary, job #210-359-C, effective June 21, 2018.

The transfer of Nina Shobe, bus operator, Route 141, to Route 162, job #014-114-C, effective 2018-19 school year. Motions carries with 4 yes votes from Billings, Fowler, Bonecutter, and Tennant. Dale Shobe not present for the vote.

The employment of Cheryl Lyons, sign language support specialist, central office itinerant, job #001-071-I, effective for the 2018-19 school year. Lyons is being employed from the reduction in force list.

The resignation of Rebecca Ferrell, head varsity volleyball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective June 7, 2018.

The resignation of Rebecca Ferrell, boys varsity basketball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective June 7, 2018.

The resignation of Jill Smith, jr. high assistant softball coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective July 1, 2018.

The resignation of Melissa VanMeter, assistant varsity volleyball coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective June 7, 2018.

The employment of Andrew Layton and Brian Hamm, teachers, extended school year, central office itinerant, job #001-101-S, effective July 9-13, 2018.

The employment of Soni Roush, teacher, extended school year, central office itinerant, job #001-100-S, for the 2018 Summer.

The employment of Jolisha LaValley, speech language pathologist, extended school year, central office itinerant, job #001-104-S, effective July 9-13, 2018.

The employment of Jean Waugh and Lori Thomas, teacher aides, extended school year, central office itinerant, job #001-103-S, effective July 9-13, 2018.

The employment of Les Hanson, bus operator, extended school Year, central office itinerant, job #001-102-S, effective July 9-13, 2018.

The employment of Maia Endicott, aide, summer school central office itinerant, job #001-051-S, effective June 25-29, 2018.

The employment of Glen Hodges, varsity softball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-015-S, for the 2018-19 School Year.

The employment of Anna Taylor, assistant varsity softball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-016-S, for the 2018-19 School Year.

The employment of Gavin Mattox, assistant varsity girls soccer coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-143-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

The placement of Tracy McCormick, athletic assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-161-S, for the 2017-18 school year. This is an unpaid position.

The employment of Kira Northup, assistant jr. high volleyball coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-242-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Allison Pierce, assistant varsity track coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-237-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

Moriah Toler, head varsity cheerleading coach, first and second half, job #503-233-S, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective 2018-19 school year.

The agreement between Mason County Board of Education and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, to provide three PRO Officers (one at Hannan Jr/Sr High, one at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, one at Wahama Jr/Sr High), for the 2018-19 school year. Excess levy and County Monies will be the funding sources.

The medicaid contract agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State ESC, to provide medicaid billing for the 2018-19 school year.

The memorandum of understanding between Mason County Board of Education, Mountain State ESC., and Leslie Tyree, Esquire, to provide legal services for the 2018-19 school year. County Monies will be the funding source.

The lowest submitted bid from Dougherty Company, in the amount of $469,014, for the W.Va. School Building Authority HVAC project grant, awarded June 26, 2017.

Purchases (in excess of $100,000) for school bus parts/products, to be purchased from Worldwide Equipment, Inc., located in Cross Lanes, for the 2018-19 school year. Excess Levy Monies will be the funding source.

Joining U.S. Foods Premier Group Purchasing (GPO) for delivery of food for the 2018-19 school year with a required annual renewal agreement. Child Nutrition Programs will be the funding source.

To extend the current bid with Heiner’s (with the Southwest School Cooperative), for the delivery of bread for the 2018-19 school year. Child Nutrition Programs will be the funding source.

The renewal between Mason County Board of Education and Travelers, workers compensation insurance coverage, for the fiscal 2018-19 year. W.Va. State Aid for Public Schools and the Excess Levy Supplemental Salaries and Benefits Allocation will be the funding sources.

Change order #04 to the wastewater treatment project in the amount of $6,510, for fence replacement. County Capital Projects Monies will be the funding source.

The ratification of check numbers 100718 thru 100836, purchase card check numbers 2353 through 2387. Total Amount, $817,794.64.

The ratification of check number 100837, to Dale Shobe, in the amount of $249.69.

The organizational meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 2, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office.