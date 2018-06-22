Point council discusses splash pad

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council met for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting earlier this month, discussing the latest updates regarding the Krodel Park Splash Pad project.

City Clerk Amber Tatterson reported during the the splash pad committee’s update, explaining the company which is installing the splash pad is currently busy with another project and the estimated date for their start on the splash pad at Krodel Park is in September.

However, Tatterson commented all of those involved with the splash pad project are working towards having the installation be sooner.

Tatterson said the deadline to buy commemorative, personalized bricks has been extended to June 29, so the bricks can still be purchased.

In other business, Tatterson reported Council Member Gabe Roush gave an update on the recently held Bikes&BBQ event, which raised approximately $2,300. The funds raised from the event went to the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreational Committee. The event had 77 cyclists, five BBQ competitors, and approximately 200-300 visitors throughout the day.

Tatterson said Mayor Brian Billings commented on the installation of the new walking trail at Krodel Park. Billings said the walking trail is a nice asset to the community.

Billings also discussed the summer time activity, Mayor’s Night Out, and explained the evening event is held at the River Park Amphitheater with each show beginning at 8 p.m. from now through Aug. 31, with the exceptions of the Fridays that fall during the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta and Mason County Fair. Billings commented some new bands along with returning favorites will be performing this summer.

Tatterson reported all permits for the fireworks at the upcoming Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta are set up and ready.

Also, Tatterson reported Billings introduced the notion of submitting bids for a trash service for the Mason County Board of Education to the council members, asked them to consider new flooring at the Krodel Park clubhouse, and asked their permission to figure paving bids for certain areas.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

