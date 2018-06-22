4-H camp fun

Young campers enjoyed their week of Mason County 4-H camp. When youth attend 4-H camp, they spend their week with their designated tribe being either Cherokee, Delaware, Mingo, or Seneca. On a typical day of camp they participate in several activities such as tribal meetings, tribal duties, sports activities, full group assemblies, classroom instruction, council circles, and evening programs.

