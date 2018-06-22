POINT PLEASANT — A walk in memory of a local boy will be held in downtown Point Pleasant, with proceeds to benefit the Point Pleasant Splash Pad.

“Noah’s Inaugural Walk” will take place July 7 at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. It is in memory of Noah Blazer, who passed away at the young age of eight months.

Noah was the son of Tommy and Paula Blazer, and had two siblings, Baileigh and Andy. Paula said on the night of July 17, 2017, little Noah was put to bed and did not wake up. Although no official cause of his death has been declared, Paula said the hospital believes it was Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Describing Noah as a healthy, happy baby boy, Paula said Noah loved making everyone smile, and also loved the water. She said while there is nothing she can do for Noah now, she can make other children happy by benefiting the splash pad, something she knows Noah would have loved.

The Point Pleasant Splash Pad will be located at Krodel Park. A total of $70,000 was the goal set to be raised to allow its construction. Other fundraising efforts have included memorial bricks, fence pickets, food sales, bingo, and community collection points, among others.

Registration for the walk will take place on the day of the event from 9 to 10 a.m. The walk will start at 10 a.m. at the park’s sheltered pavilion.

Walkers will proceed to Tu-Endie-Wei Park, come up Main Street, and circle back to the pavilion. Paula said making the loop twice equals approximately one mile, but participants can stop after one loop if they choose.

There is no registration fee to join the walk. It will be donation based, with walkers contributing whatever money they wish. Water will be provided, and those participating are asked to sign a giant poster that will include Noah’s photo.

Paula said this is only the inaugural walk in Noah’s memory, and she plans to make it an annual event. Future proceeds will always go to a local town project that will make people happy, she added.

For more information, visit Facebook at “Noah’s Inaugural Walk.”

All of the donations from “Noah’s Inaugural Walk” will be going towards the splash pad at Krodel Park. Noah’s mother, Paula Blazer, shared she hopes she can make other children happy by benefiting the splash pad, something she knows Noah would have loved. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_0623.Walk_.jpg All of the donations from “Noah’s Inaugural Walk” will be going towards the splash pad at Krodel Park. Noah’s mother, Paula Blazer, shared she hopes she can make other children happy by benefiting the splash pad, something she knows Noah would have loved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.