Mason Council discusses July 4 plans

MASON — Fourth of July activities were announced during the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Festivities will begin with a noon parade, and will start on the block of Martin and Maple streets. It will proceed to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, where activities will continue until 3 p.m.

There will be inflatables set up for the children, with games of a water balloon toss and relay races being held. Prizes will be given to the winners. There will also be karaoke, and the Mason Police Department will have a children’s obstacle course.

Vendors are welcome to set up their wares. The Mason Fire Department will be selling hotdogs and tacos in a bag, and the Mason United Methodist Church will be selling cotton candy and popcorn. Free water will be distributed by the town.

Also in the recreation department, it was announced the cornhole tournament scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until June 30, due to forecasted inclement weather. Councilman Ricky Kearns said 30 teams had already registered.

Council members accepted the resignation of Scott Casto, as of June 15, as a summer per diem laborer. They hired Jeffrey Zerkle as a seasonal full-time employee beginning June 25 at a rate of $9 per hour.

In other action, the council:

Reported the auction of surplus items brought in a total of $4,100, with all items being sold;

Announced workers have begun clearing the property on Brown Street that was recently purchased by the town;

Hired Gary Matthews of Huntington as the town attorney;

Approved the purchase of lights for the three town trucks in the amount of $1,106;

Approved a drawdown in the amount of $14,770 for the sewer project;

Announced surveying is ongoing for the sidewalk project;

Agreed to get cost estimates to repair a culvert on Adams Street that is caving in; and,

Heard from Police Chief Colton McKinney that the department was granted two laptop computers and two printers in an effort to eliminate paper tickets.

Attending were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Ricky Kearns.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

