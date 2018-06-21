Williams to visit Mason County

MASON — The most popular marine in America is coming to Mason County this fall.

Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, born Oct. 2, 1923, is a retired United States Marine Corps warrant officer and United States Department of Veterans Affairs veterans service representative who received the United States military’s highest decoration for valor, the Medal of Honor, for heroism above and beyond the call of duty during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. He and three soldiers are the only living Medal of Honor recipients from that war. In addition, he is the only surviving Marine to have received the Medal of Honor during the second world war and is the only surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Pacific theater of the war.

Williams will make an appearance on Nov. 1 at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason for the Community Foundation for Mason County (MCCF) annual community foundation benefit dinner. The MCCF members are hoping everyone will get a chance to come and see him and hear his motivational message.

As both an advocate for the troops and disabled veterans, Williams’ background and message is a sure fit for the foundation’s 2018 focus, the needs of the “disabled citizens in Mason County.”

The community will be inspired to lead with Williams according to MCCF Executive Director Christy Crowell. She notes that his ties to West Virginia are deep and strong as he holds a very special place in his heart for the great state.

Known for his extraordinary achievements, Williams takes audiences from his early years through his Marine Corps career and talks about the lessons he learned along the way, lessons from which everyone can benefit.

“This year’s focus is again one in need of the community’s attention,” Crowell said. “Our non-profits who support our special needs citizens work extremely hard to care for those who may not be able to fully or partially care for themselves. They also are a tremendous relief to the relatives and care-takers of those disabled citizens. Mason County gains more productive citizens for the economy because of the programs available for our disabled.”

The goals of this year are to bring attention to what each of the groups supporting the disabled do and educate the community on how to give, who to give to, and where the funds go.

Tickets for the benefit dinner are $50 for seniors and $60 for adults. The tickets may be purchased online at mccfinc.org and table sponsorship may be reserved for the MCCF, Inc. Celebration Benefit by calling 304-372-4500 or via email at communityfoundationdirector@gmail.com.

Seating will be assigned, front row to back row, for individual tickets and sponsorship by the date the confirmation is made.

The MCCF is a non-profit public charity created by local citizens to build permanent endowment funds and issue grants and scholarships to meet community needs. The organization is made up of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

