Mason coalition hears from Putnam coalition

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, hearing from a visitor of the Putnam Wellness Coalition (PWC).

Bill O’Dell, member of the PWC, spoke to the MCPC members regarding the regional meeting Brittni Kaylor, MCPC coordinator, recently attended. O’Dell discussed different grant options for prevention coalitions. He explained when the PWC applies for a Drug Free Community Grant, they use logic models. O’Dell showed the MCPC members an example of his coalition’s logic models.

O’Dell went on to explain coalitions should have 12 certain sectors of the community represented within their members. He said members do not have to attend all of the meetings. If they are active with the coalition, they are still considered a member.

O’Dell told the MCPC members he will be available to them should they decide to write up a proposal for the Drug Free Community Grant.

Greg Fowler, Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) executive director, advised members to think on whether or not they would like to apply for the grant and they will all discuss the issue further at the next meeting.

In other business, the Loved Ones Group is not having meetings, but Robin Jones is still accessible and giving out books and information to any individuals interested or in need. Contact Jones at (304) 675-0440.

Jones shared a young man from Mason County reached out to her and informed her he has hope to open a home in Huntington for gentlemen suffering drug abuse and who would like to clean themselves up. She explained the young man has been clean for three years and is wanting to pay it forward to other gentlemen wanting help. He is currently looking for donated furnishings for the home from churches, organizations, or individuals she said. For anyone wishing to help the young man, his first name is Robbie and his phone number is (304) 593-6900.

Also, Jones reported New Life Clinic was recently placed with a gentlemen. She explained the gentlemen is using Vivitrol and is responding well. He is also receiving counseling while at the clinic. Jones reminded coalition members of the upcoming Breaking Chains concert this weekend. The music festival will be held at the Mason County Fairgrounds, Sunday, June 24 from 6-11 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

The recovery home, Prestera, is currently in a transitional phase reported Kaylor and Fowler. No spots are available at this time. A reminder was given that those in the home are willing to do volunteer work around the community.

Kaylor reported to coalition members the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) seniors who received their SADD graduation cords appreciated the gesture. She said she handed out the cords to to the Wahama High School seniors at their senior awards ceremony and Jackie Fox handed out the cords to seniors at Hannan Junior/Senior High School at their graduation commencement ceremony.

Brittany Mitchell, victim advocate for Contact in Mason County, explained to the coalition members her organization is currently visiting local preschools giving talks regarding sexual abuse awareness. Mitchell commented she is having a difficult time scheduling with local elementary schools. Fowler said he will speak to the Mason County school board members on the issue.

Fowler said he will be giving a report on the synar visit at next months meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, July 17, 4 p.m. at the courthouse annex.

