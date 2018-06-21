Lip sync battle Saturday at the Regatta

POINT PLEASANT — Lip Sync for Kids is Pleasant Valley Hospital’s newest community event featuring local performers in the battle for the 2018 “Lip Sync for Kids Battle Champion.”

The event, coordinated by the hospital’s community outreach committee, is held during the Point Pleasant Regatta at the Riverfront Park Stage, Saturday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

The contestants need to be under the age of 12 and their lip sync performance must be under three minutes in length. Those participating may choose their own song and are encouraged to dress in accordance with their song choice.

The PVH outreach committee advises contestants to arrive by 5 p.m. in order to sign in for their performance. The contestants should bring their music with them on either a C.D. or on their phone. Individuals as well as groups of six or fewer are welcome to participate.

The PVH outreach committee recommended the contestants pre-register for the lip sync battle as the spots are limited. In order to pre-register, the contestants need to email their name, age, song, parent or guardian’s name and phone number, and whether the performance is individual or group to jrlipsync@gmail.com. Also, pre-registration forms are available at the PVH information desk.

The first 20 contestants to pre-register will receive a free tee-shirt upon sign-in at the event. The registration fee of $5 will be collected during sign-in on the day of the event.

The first, second, and third place winners, as well as the best costume and the crowd favorite, will be awarded a prize.

In honor of all of the amazing kids in the community, the PVH Outreach Committee will donate entry fees to the Krodel Park Splash Pad project.

“We are excited to be part of the Point Pleasant Regatta and to also give back to a project that creates the perfect place for children to get outdoors and play together. We hope that you will join us for an entertaining evening,” stated LaDonna Carr, community outreach chair.