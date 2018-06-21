Mason County V.F.W. Post 9926 recognized

MASON — Five members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason attended the state convention recently, returning with several awards, including the coveted Community Service Award.

The award is presented to the post that shows exemplary service to its local community.

Post Commander Ray Varian accepted the District 2 award, which covers posts with 400 or more members. Varian said he had logged upwards of 15,000 hours that members served in the community.

Among the post activities, included in the judging of the award, were the scholarships given to graduating high school seniors, sponsoring ball teams, helping fund Christmas programs for underprivileged children, and sending care packages to veterans in hospitals and nursing homes. The post also paid for a handicap ramp for a local veteran, and contributed to disabled veterans and the Shriners. Individual members donated their time to various church and neighborhood activities.

Other awards won by the post and auxiliary were the Americanism Award, Poppy Award, Family Health Awareness Award, and others.

The four-day convention was held at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. In addition to Varian, others attending from the local post were Bob Caruthers, post quartermaster; Carol McDaniel, auxiliary district president; Jamie Crum, auxiliary post president; and Judy Caruthers, auxiliary member.

The next events for the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. post include participating in the local Fourth of July parades, and an Independence Day dinner for members and guests later that afternoon.

Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 Commander Ray Varian, third from left, is shown among a host of V.F.W. officials as he accepts the coveted District 2 Community Service Award.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

