‘Breaking Chains’ this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — An educational, spiritual music festival will be held this weekend at the Mason County Fairgrounds.

Breaking Chains is set for Sunday, June 24 from 6-11 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Todd Bowen, of New Life Clinic, said the show will open with a performance by Social Club Misfits, followed by the three headliners of the evening Rend Collective, Big Daddy Weave, and Crowder Music. Also, as an added bonus, Tony Hoffman, motivational speaker, will be speaking after Rend Collective’s performance.

Bowen commented he wants those who attend the concert to leave with hope and move in the direction of the Lord. He said if one person is led to God, it will all be worth the efforts. Bowen explained he has found in his life praise bands are a way for people to enjoy pleasant music while also receiving a worthwhile message. He said all of the bands have a unique story to tell in their songs. Bowen added local Pastors will be speaking in between the musical acts at the event. The pastors will also be available to guests in a private prayer tent.

Bowen said the event is for people of all ages to learn and become aware of the facts about combating addiction. He commented individuals can sometimes have a clouded perception of addiction. Those who attend the event will be given a printout of facts regarding addiction, one side about quality of care and the other side of statistics. Bowen said he will be referencing this sheet when he speaks to the audience.

Bowen shared ticket prices vary for event, but general admission for the event is $10. Approximately 3,000 tickets have been sold so far. Bowen said tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1678539 or tickets can be purchased at the gate. He said the tickets come on a first come, first serve basis.

The event will have concessions as well as available merchandise for purchase.

Bowen shared he has had 70 volunteers aid him in putting this event together and has received a great amount of community support. He added he partnered with Transparent Productions to also help with the event.

Bowen said he could not be more pleased with his volunteers, who he said have been “excellent.” Also, he commented his staff has been “phenomenal.”

Bowen shared he is already looking forward to having the event return next year.

By Erin Perkins

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

