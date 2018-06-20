FRN discusses recent and upcoming changes, events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met this week for its regularly scheduled meeting, discussing changes within organizations and upcoming events.

Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, reported the changes and updated requirements of county FRNs which he learned at the recently held State FRN meeting. He commented via giving Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) surveys the importance of an FRN in a county is measured. Fowler shared a success story from the last Mason County Teen Institute was deemed the state success story of the year at the meeting.

“The events we do are very worthwhile,” said Fowler.

Bree Ramey, of Workforce West Virginia Career Center, informed FRN members she is updating the resource directory and needed new, updated information from members.

David Brown of Pressley Ridge shared a foster care open house will be held on Thursday, July 26 at Trinity United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall. The time of the event is to be decided. Brown said Mission West Virginia will be helping with the event.

A representative of Aetna Better Health shared the organization is giving incentive to pregnant and new mothers when they faithfully go to their wellness visits. They can receive pack and plays as well as gift cards. The organization also has programs for children, one which challenges the children with dental hygiene and the other gives the children a fitness challenge.

A representative of the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, WIC sector, reported in July the branding of the organization is going to be changing. Also, she said the food lists will be changing in October. She explained the changes will be positive for the organization and she will have more information on the changes by the next regularly scheduled meeting.

A representative of Mountain State Healthy Families shared the organization has recently hired a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) coordinator.

John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter, shared a new housing director has been hired and all storm damage has been fixed.

Ramey reported the sector of Workforce West Virginia which she works, Career Advantage, name will be changing, but the premise of her position will still be the same. She currently has three spots available in her work sector for 18-24 year olds and some 17 year olds, depending on circumstances.

In other business, Ramey reported The Mason County Baby Pantry had a small farmer’s market set up which went well. Also, the farmers market was set up at the Early Education Station. She explained the new donations coming into the baby pantry will be going towards baby beds and car seats this month.

Ramey reported the FRN will be having a booth set up at the fair this year. Also, teen court has four remaining cases to be heard and have yet to be scheduled.

Brittni Kaylor, Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) coordinator, reported the senior Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) received graduation cords at Hannan Junior/Senior High School and Wahama High School.

Fowler gave a report on the Fishing Rodeo event and Ramey gave a report on the Techniquest event. Both events were successful and will be returning for next year.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, July 17, 3 p.m. at the courthouse annex.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.