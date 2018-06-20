Doeffinger to perform at Mayor’s Night Out

POINT PLEASANT — Fridays in Point Pleasant during the summer will be full of fun activities from morning into the evening.

In the evenings, Mayor’s Night Out will be held at the River Park Amphitheater with each show beginning at 8 p.m.

Mayor’s Night Out is the annual free concert series put on by (the City of Point Pleasant). The series began on June 8 and will continue through Aug. 31, with the exceptions of the Fridays that fall during the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta and Mason County Fair.

Performing this upcoming Friday, June 22, is Paul Doeffinger, a local singer-songwriter from Mason County who is an in-demand performer. With a twist on classic country and rock, as well as his well-known originals, Doeffinger always brings a “team” of fans wherever he sets up his microphone and plugs in his acoustic guitar. Doeffinger also has a large, local following in the Mason-Gallia-Meigs area.

Following Doeffinger, the next Mayor’s Night Out will be held Friday, July 6 with a performance by The Tangled Roots. The Tangled Roots is an electro-funk band based in Point Pleasant. Since its formation, the group has traversed several shifts in personnel until landing on their current, quintessential lineup. The seven members come from varying musical backgrounds, and this diversity plays an enormous role in how they create music. The sound is decidedly eclectic, and it is their mission as a band to let their own distinctive musical voice shine though when and wherever they play. The band asks audiences to “get loose with the Tangled Roots!”

Other fun Friday activities include the community bike rides hosted by The Bike Point group and Flamingo Fridays.

The community bike rides are held on Friday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Riverfront Park. Gabe Roush, member of Bike Point, said the rides are leisurely, taking the riders through the city along the Point Pleasant Bike Trail. The rides are a chance for residents to socialize.

Businesses on Main Street have the opportunity to also participate in Flamingo Friday’s every week until Friday, July 27. Participating businesses will be offering special deals, door prizes, children’s games, and extended hours for customers. The participating businesses are encouraged to decorate their flamingo’s every Friday as well.

Erin Perkins, OVP reporter, contributed to this article.

