Regatta music line up

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta will be returning June 28-30 and regatta goers will have the opportunity to not only see popular local performers, but also Nashville hit makers.

Devin Henry will be performing Friday evening at 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Stage and will be the opening act for Brown & Gray performing at 9 p.m. Brown & Gray recently performed at Stagecoach and had a hit single with “Top Down” on country radio.

Brown & Gray, a duo comprised of Sam Gray and Kaci Brown, has been named one of the new country acts “you need to know” by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Gray is a highly acclaimed songwriter, singer and producer based in London, England, with millions of streams on Spotify across a variety of current singles, with artists including Hardwell, Julian Perretta, DJ Katch, Tobtok, and Manovski. An exceptional multi-instrumentalist, he is also a grade 8 classically trained violin player with a unique talent for melodies and lyrics. He’s performed his own music in some of the UK’s biggest venues, and has also written and produced top 10 singles and albums for artists all over the world.

Texas-born and Nashville-raised Brown signed her first publishing deal at age 11, when she moved to Nashville and signed with Barbara Orbison’s Still Working Music. She became the youngest writer ever with ASCAP, and by the age of 17 she released a debut pop album “Instigator” via Interscope Records. Brown then toured the country with the Backstreet Boys, playing sold-out shows at venues such as Radio City Music Hall. Brown has shared the stage with acts such as Nelly Furtado, Rihanna, Gavin DeGraw, and more.

Henry grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio and was born and raised in a very musically inclined family. Being accustomed to not only music but a rural setting, he found his way to country music. This year is the second year of his musical journey being up on stage; however, he has played music and sang his whole life. For those who have heard his song “Gallia County Countrytown” on the radio, have downloaded his music, and have seen him live, all agree his Nashville drive and motivation have a strong presence. Henry has played in venues from Nashville to Columbus, Ohio and everywhere in-between. He is from Gallia County and has family roots in Mason County.

A performance by popular local group Two River Junction will be held Saturday from 8-10 p.m. at Riverfront Park Stage.

Two River Junction is comprised of Jason Roach, guitar and vocals; Rob Jarrell, bass and vocals; Harry Woyan, Jr., drums and vocals; Harry Woyan, Sr., lead guitar, pedal steel, and vocals; Mike Carlisle, keyboards. The band members are influenced by people such as Elvis Presley, Boston, Buddy Rich, The Rascals, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Lynyrd Skynard, Johnny Cash, James Brown, Neil Peart, Dire Straits, and Santana to name a few. They perform cover songs by classic country, rock, and R&B bands. Three of the five Two River Junction members reside in Point Pleasant, Jarrell lives in South Point, Ohio and Harry Woyan, Sr. lives in Southside. All of the members have been playing music for decades.

Some information for this article provided by http://brownandgraymusic.com and tworiverjunction.lonewulfcreations.com . Find the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta on Facebook and at http://www.pointpleasantregatta.org.

