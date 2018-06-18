A night of music, a night of fun

A rock n’ roll flashback came through Point Pleasant this weekend. On Saturday evening, The Avalons, an entertaining musical group from Ohio performed at the Riverfront Park. The musical group is comprised of Tom Caldwell, baritone-bass vocals, trumpet; Greg Couch, baritone vocals; Gary Royse, tenor vocals, tenor sax, guitar; Gary Thompson, high tenor- falsetto vocals. The shows takes a journey through tunes from fifties, sixties, and early seventies and is a show for the whole family because of the amount of laughs and fun it packs.

