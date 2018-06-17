Bikes & BBQ a success

There were five BBQ teams competing in the BBQ cook-off during last weekend’s Bikes & BBQ event. The Bikes & BBQ winners for barbecue included, first place, Team Hut with Tim and Teri Roush of New Haven, pictured with event organizer Gabe Roush.

Winners for barbecue included, second place team, Bear Wallow BBQ with Adam and Ashley Kaylor of Point Pleasant, pictured with event organizer Gabe Roush.

Winners for barbecue included, third place team Smoking Muskets BBQ with Josh Huffman, Roger Nelson, Hunter Jones of Frazier Bottom, pictured with event organizer Gabe Roush.

There were a total of 77 cyclists attending Bikes & BBQ this year from as far away as North Carolina.

Bikes & BBQ organizers say it was a “great turn out from the community.” The food trucks sold completely out of food.