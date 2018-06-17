Biking for the White Falcons

NEW HAVEN — Dozens of bicyclists turned out for the seventh annual Wahama High School Bike Race/Ride in New Haven recently, and in the end it was Ian Webster who was declared the winner.

The event is a fundraiser for the school weight room, according to Jodie Roush, organizer. While the proceeds have purchased equipment in prior years, Roush said the more recent focus is a reward program for students, based on their commitment to strength training

Webster completed the entire 24-mile course, and was also the hill climb winner. He finished the three 8-mile laps with times of 22:58 minutes, 46:57 minutes, and 70:55 minutes. The hill climb was held following the main race to see who could reach the top of Haven Heights in the shortest time period.

Placing second in the men’s overall division was Michael Uhl, while third place was won by Cameron Workman. Both completed the entire 24 miles.

In the women’s overall division, Kylie Oliver finished in first place, and also won as the top alumni female. She completed one lap with a time of 30:25 minutes. Coming in second was Andrea Roush, and third was Katie Young.

Also recognized were Jared Nutter as the top alumni male, Christopher Hesson as the top Wahama student, and Brandy Hudnall as top flatbar hybrid.

Others completing all three legs of the 24-mile ride were Ron Quillen, Rich Haft, Don Tillis, and Allen Dent. This was the first year for the third lap, intended for the fastest racers, Roush said. Racers completing lap one in less than 30 minutes raced the second lap. Cyclists completing the second lap in less than 50 minutes continued to the third.

Sponsoring the race were Crank and Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital, Dr. Wes and Amanda Lieving, Riverside Golf Course, Farmers Bank, Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, RK Innovations, Mary Kay representative Naomi Lanier, David and Tammy Westfall, Mother of the Year Sonya Roush, Fox’s Pizza, Mason Fast 4 U, and Mason County Commissioner Sam Nibert. Also assisting were the New Haven Fire Department, Town of New Haven, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, New Haven Police Department, West Virginia Department of Highways, and Mike and Cindy Rawson.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

