Completing the Kitchen at 4-H camp

SOUTHSIDE — The Mason County 4-H campers were able to return to their home campsite for a second summer in row.

The campers were displaced for a few summers as their dining hall and kitchen were under construction.

Lorrie Wright, extension agent, and Linda Roush, camp counselor, explained in the 2015 the dining hall was torn down with construction on the new dining hall beginning in June of 2016.

Roush explained the old kitchen was over 50 years old and Wright said dining hall’s floors were starting to come apart and mold was an issue.

Last summer the dining hall was completed, but the kitchen still needs some more work commented Wright. She explained the kitchen needs to be brought up to Fire Marshall codes, so hopefully by next summer the kitchen will be open and ready for cooking. For meals this year, as it was last year, food is being brought in for the campers.

Wright explained approximately $120,000 has been used so far to fund this project. Numerous fundraisers were held such as the selling of memorial bricks, which are still available for purchase at $100 per brick. Also, many donations have come in from the community as well to help support the project, some larger donations were given by City Ice and Fuel Company, Ohio Valley Bank, Peck Fest, and many local businesses.

Wright commented a large grant was also given by the Community Foundation of Mason County.

Along with the monetary donations, work has been volunteered as well.

The West Virginia National Guard helped with parts of the construction on the dining hall. Also, the county has sent maintenance workers to help with the insulation and putting up the walls. Rex Cook has volunteered his time to help with the electricity installation.

Roush and Wright commented how grateful they are of all the support and help that has been given during this project.

For anyone interested in the purchase of a brick, contact the Mason County WVU Extension office at 304-675-0888.

