Shelter pets of the week

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say Cleveland, pictured here, is eight years old and though a little shy, is a very friendly boy. Older pets often make great pets who settle into homes easily. Contact shelter staff about Cleveland at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say George, pictured here, is two years old and a love bug of a kitty cat. If interested in adopting this friendly boy, contact shelter staff at 304-675-6458.

