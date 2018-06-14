New Haven revisits farm animals topic

NEW HAVEN — Farm animals in the Town of New Haven are there to stay, at least for the time being, it was announced at the most recent council meeting.

According to Recorder Roberta Hysell, it was decided in court that the animals could remain on one resident’s property, because wording in the town charter and the ordinance were not in agreement.

The town officials must now proceed through the proper steps to amend the charter to match the wording of the ordinance. Those steps include a lengthy process, according to information provided to the town by the West Virginia Municipal League.

First, the council must propose the amendment by an ordinance, and publish the change in a legal ad in the newspaper. Next, the council will conduct a public hearing. If there are no objections, the council can adopt the charter amendment.

If qualified objections remain 10 days following the public hearing, the council can order that the change be placed on the ballot of the next regular municipal election, or at a special election. The next regular election will be June 2020.

The amendment must be passed by a simple majority. If the amendment is rejected, it cannot be proposed again for at least a year.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to hire a CDL driver part-time for the garbage service route;

Signed the supplemental and sweep resolutions for the water project, as presented by representatives of Steptoe and Johnson;

Hired the following lifeguards: Avery Davis, Zach Roush, Ty White, Nolan Pierce, Gage Smith, Luke Pinkerton, and Sam Pinkerton;

Renewed the contract of Police Chief Dave Hardwick for four years, with no change in pay; and,

Completed the canvassing of ballots in the recent municipal election, with no changes.

The next meeting will be June 25, 6 p.m., when new town officials will be sworn in.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Hysell, and council members Jim Elias, Matt Shell and Grant Hysell.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

