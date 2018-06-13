Programs, free meals for kids at local libraries

MASON COUNTY — The summer of discovery at the Mason County Libraries has officially begun for the youth of the county.

To kick off the beginning of the summer of discovery reading program, a special summer visitor Tony M. Music stopped by the Mason library for patrons of the Mason and New Haven libraries at 10 a.m. and then moved to the library in Point Pleasant for a 2 p.m. performance this week.

Music is a full-time children’s music entertainer. He integrates music, literature and storytelling into an educational, interactive and fun experience, according to his website. Music is from Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Another special summer visitor will be stopping by on July 10. Nick Blain of Huntington will be at the libraries to have a school of rock activity and presentation. He will appear at the New Haven library at 10 a.m., and the Point Pleasant library at 2 p.m.

Cindy Williams from the Point Pleasant branch shared the children will have several activities available to them throughout the summer helping them discover and learn new skills. The children will be introduced to new words every day and can participate in a daily reading challenge.Williams commented at Point Pleasant each week there will be a different theme of events to discover at the library such as West Virginia, science, America, music, fitness, animals, mysteries, and games. Also, every day a special activity will be held whether it be an arts and crafts activity, a science exploration activity, a math activity, or reading and vocabulary activity.

The Mason and New Haven libraries events each week will be based on a particular book series. Among the series being explored will be Captain Underpants, Junie B. Jones, Nancy Drew, and Little House on the Prairie. Someone will be at the libraries each day at 1 p.m. to read to the children. Also, daily there will be activities and crafts, as well as materials for children to take home, explaining family challenges. Once a week, the children will be treated to special activities, going along with the particular books series.

Williams said summer reading programs have been going on at the Mason County Libraries for several years. She explained a study was done which reported once children return from summer break the teachers typically have to reiterate what was taught the year prior, putting the students and teachers six-eight weeks behind. However, Williams commented, if a child comes by a Mason County library, they will be prepared for their new grade by the time school begins.

She said the children have somewhere to go for not only fun and educational activities at local libraries, but also free meals.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., a free lunch will be provided to the youth under 18 and from 2-4 p.m. the youth under 18 will be provided with a free snack.

Williams reported at just the library in Point Pleasant alone, 1,300 lunches were served last summer.

She explained last year after the summer reading program ended the Mason County libraries received a grant from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation which helped provide the branches with better lunch time and snack time amenities.

Programs, free meals for kids at local libraries

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

