State tourism’s ‘sticker stop’ in Mason County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Tourism Office on Wednesday announced a new social media campaign for the state’s 155th birthday on June 20, 2018.

This year’s birthday celebration features exclusive Almost Heaven stickers and encourages travel in the Mountain State.

“Let’s celebrate West Virginia’s birthday by visiting the places that make her Almost Heaven,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “There are hundreds of special places in our state — places with gorgeous views, delicious food, and world-class fun. Pick one — or four or five —and visit them over the next couple of weeks. You’ll have a great time and boost West Virginia tourism while you’re at it.”

“This year, there’s yet another reason to get out and explore West Virginia. The first batch of Almost Heaven stickers for our new tourism campaign have just been sent out to tourism destinations statewide. The stickers are free, and you can pick them up at more than 200 official sticker stops across West Virginia, all listed on our website,” Ruby said.

Tourism officials have a request: When you celebrate at a West Virginia destination, take a photo and post it on social media using the #AlmostHeaven hashtag. As the photos, posts and tweets come in, the Tourism Office will be sending out surprise Almost Heaven gift bags to a few randomly selected West Virginia fans. Photos must be made public and use #AlmostHeaven to be included in the drawing. Make sure to try and include your Almost Heaven sticker in the picture.

“Whether it’s the latest bumper sticker on your car as you travel our country roads or a new addition to your mountain bike as you hit the trails, we want to see and share how everyone is celebrating West Virginia’s birthday this summer. There’s no better way to show our state pride than by showcasing West Virginia at her very best using #AlmostHeaven,” Ruby said.

On June 20, the Tourism Office will unveil 155 ways to celebrate and enjoy summer in West Virginia, using everyone’s social media posts to help write and tell the story.

Stickers are available at many of the participating locations as early as today. To find a sticker stop near you, visit the interactive map at WVtourism.com/WV155. In addition to a list of all participating partner locations, the map includes suggestions for nearby scenic views, attractions and activities. Out-of-state fans who want to participate can request a sticker on the website as well.

In Mason County, the designated sticker stop is Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, though as of Wednesday afternoon, the stickers were not yet available. Check in with the park for more information.

Story shared through the West Virginia Press Association.

The West Virginia Tourism Office on Wednesday announced a new social media campaign for the state’s 155th birthday on June 20, 2018. This year’s birthday celebration features exclusive Almost Heaven stickers and encourages travel in the Mountain State. The “sticker stop” in Mason County is Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.14-Park.jpg The West Virginia Tourism Office on Wednesday announced a new social media campaign for the state’s 155th birthday on June 20, 2018. This year’s birthday celebration features exclusive Almost Heaven stickers and encourages travel in the Mountain State. The “sticker stop” in Mason County is Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.