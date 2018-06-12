Fishing Rodeo winners

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network recently held its 25th annual Fishing Rodeo this past weekend at Krodel Park.

The fishing portion of the event took place from 8 a.m. – noon, with awards to follow. Prizes were awarded for the longest fish caught, the shortest fish caught, and the most fish caught.

Winners in the zero-5 age group were Delilah Boster for longest fish at 15 1/2 inches; Kainen Byrd for the shortest fish at 3 inches; Kaylee Lambert for the most fish caught, catching 24 fish.

Winners in the six-10 age group were Mason Stamper for the shortest fish at 2 1/4 inches; Zoey Heib for the longest fish at 23 inches; Brody Dawson for the most fish caught, catching 41 fish.

Winners in the 11-15 age group were Gavin Stiltner for the longest fish at 30 inches; Alicia McClanahan for the shortest fish at 2 1/4 inches; Weston Higginbotham for the most fish caught, catching 17 fish.

Winners in the 16-20 age group were Christopher Harmon for the longest fish at 16 inches; Lauren Edmonds for the shortest fish at 3 inches; and Nicole Byrd for the most fish caught, catching 13 fish.

Winners in the 21 years and over age group were Donald Stamper for the longest fish at 16 1/2 inches; Cody Black for the shortest fish at 3 inches; and Rob Ciarapica for the most fish caught, catching 44 fish.

Pictured are the winners in all age divisions and Greg Fowler, FRN director, handing out lures to Mason County youth. Pictured are all of the winners at the Fishing Rodeo.