Fishing Rodeo winners

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network recently held its 25th annual Fishing Rodeo this past weekend at Krodel Park.
The fishing portion of the event took place from 8 a.m. – noon, with awards to follow. Prizes were awarded for the longest fish caught, the shortest fish caught, and the most fish caught.
Winners in the zero-5 age group were Delilah Boster for longest fish at 15 1/2 inches; Kainen Byrd for the shortest fish at 3 inches; Kaylee Lambert for the most fish caught, catching 24 fish.
Winners in the six-10 age group were Mason Stamper for the shortest fish at 2 1/4 inches; Zoey Heib for the longest fish at 23 inches; Brody Dawson for the most fish caught, catching 41 fish.
Winners in the 11-15 age group were Gavin Stiltner for the longest fish at 30 inches; Alicia McClanahan for the shortest fish at 2 1/4 inches; Weston Higginbotham for the most fish caught, catching 17 fish.
Winners in the 16-20 age group were Christopher Harmon for the longest fish at 16 inches; Lauren Edmonds for the shortest fish at 3 inches; and Nicole Byrd for the most fish caught, catching 13 fish.
Winners in the 21 years and over age group were Donald Stamper for the longest fish at 16 1/2 inches; Cody Black for the shortest fish at 3 inches; and Rob Ciarapica for the most fish caught, catching 44 fish.
