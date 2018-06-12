A ceremony for Old Glory

POINT PLEASANT — On June 14 at 6:14 p.m. (Flag Day), the Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), will be holding a Flag Retirement Ceremony.

Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the SAR, shared the annual ceremony will be held at Fort Randolph and the public is invited to attend the special event.

Cromley said the Point Pleasant Chapter of the SAR has partnered with Fruth’s Pharmacy for the event. He explained anyone who has a flag that is worn, weathered and needs to be properly retired, may bring that flag into Fruth’s Pharmacy in Point Pleasant and will receive a 10 percent discount on a new flag purchased.

Cromley said flag receptacles are also on the second floor of the Mason County Courthouse and four are placed at each of the county libraries.

He commented the help Fruth Pharmacy has provided the Point Pleasant Chapter of the SAR is very much appreciated.

Last year, Fruth Pharmacy helped collect over 600 flags for retirement.

Flags came in from all over Ohio and West Virginia for the ceremony. Some of the flags had letters enclosed describing the importance of the flag to their family and loved ones. One flag with a letter came from Columbus, Ohio. The letter enclosed stated that the flag was given to her due to her father’s military service. The author of the letter was unsure what to do with the flag when it became worn and needed to be replaced. She was very grateful for the Sons of the American Revolution retiring it properly.

Flags are retired properly during a flag retirement ceremony wherein the flag is given dignity and respect. Cromley commented each flag will be retired according to the U.S. Flag Code (Section 176) guidelines.

He said this ceremony is being held as a, “service to the people and to the country.”

