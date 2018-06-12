Tayengco named National Merit Scholar

POINT PLEASANT — A National Merit Scholarship has been awarded to a recent Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School graduate.

“I am honored to have been chosen as a winner and I hope this inspires other students in our community,” said National Merit Scholar Bryce Tayengco.

Tayengco who is local to Point Pleasant was also named a top student of PPJ/SHS this year. He’s the son of Robert and Quyen Tayengco. While at PPJ/SHS, Tayengo was active in band, choir, golf, tennis and National Honor Society.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, it recently announced approximately 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2018 competition to about 4,000.

This year, 178 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 100 private and 78 public institutions located in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced today are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth over $31 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2500 Scholarships.

Over 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, approximately 16,000 Semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.

To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance. From the semifinalist group, some 15,000 met requirements for finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners in 2018.

NMSC, a non-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of National Merit Scholarships provided each year are made possible by the support of approximately 410 independent corporate and college sponsors. These sponsors join NMSC in its efforts to enhance educational opportunities for America’s scholastically talented youth and to encourage the pursuit of academic excellence.

Tayengco commented his scholarship, itself, is worth $2,000 a year for four years.

“The real value is that many universities are willing to offer generous scholarships to National Merit scholars,” said Tayengco.

He explained he will be attending Fordham University in the fall and will be majoring in global business with a concentration in global finance and business economics.

“I am aiming to obtain a career in either corporate finance or investment banking,” said Tayengco.

Erin Perkins contributed to this article.

Bryce Tayengco, a top student of PPJ/SHS 2018 graduating class, was recently named a National Merit Scholarship winner. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_0608.Merit3_.jpg Bryce Tayengco, a top student of PPJ/SHS 2018 graduating class, was recently named a National Merit Scholarship winner.