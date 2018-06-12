‘Cornhole Classic’ to arrive in Mason

MASON — People of all ages are invited to participate in the “Town of Mason Family Cornhole Classic 1,” and compete for cash prizes.

The cornhole classic will be held June 23, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. It is free to enter, according to Councilman Ricky Kearns, who is in charge of recreation.

While registration will be taken until the time of play, those who pre-register before June 16 will receive a free t-shirt. Registration the day of the event will begin at 9 a.m.

Winners of the tourney will walk away with a $300 cash prize. The second place team will receive $200, and the third place team will get $100.

Kearns said there will be something for everyone at the park during the tournament. Cornfeds will be selling food, along with Sweets & Treats from Gallipolis. There will be bounce houses from M&M Inflatables, and music by K&D Karaoke.

Kearns said as of last week, 14 teams had joined the event. To register, teams can call or text him at 304-812-0648. Needed information will be a team name, full names of both players, and shirt sizes (if prior to June 16).

The cornhole classic will be played rain or shine, unless weather becomes too severe, Kearns said. Residents are invited to bring chairs and spend the day.

The councilman said plans are also underway for the town’s annual Fourth of July celebration. A parade will be held at noon, with line-up starting at 11:30 a.m. The line-up will take place on the block of Martin and Maple streets, and will then travel to the park. Activities in the park will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Additional details will be forthcoming.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

