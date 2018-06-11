Making a summer splash

NEW HAVEN — With temperatures reaching the upper 80s on Saturday, over 160 people took advantage of opening day at the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool.

Bernita Allen, volunteer pool manager, said the day was a successful one, and marked the first day of free admission for the entire season.

The free entry was the result of efforts by the newly formed pool committee, which raised over $5,000. The committee is already working on funding next year’s season. Members include Phyllis Arthur, Lisa Crump, Alice Humphrey, Lisa Honaker, and Cathy Zerkle.

Those attending the first day were also treated to an 18-foot inflatable water slide, which Allen said will be rented again at least once during the season. An inflatable kiddie pool is new this year, and will remain all summer.

Allen said it was all hands on deck opening day, as all seven lifeguards were on duty for the large crowd. Lifeguards are Avery Davis, Nolan Pierce, Sam Pinkerton, Luke Pinkerton, Zach Roush, Gage Smith, and Ty White.

The pool was in jeopardy of remaining closed earlier in the spring, until the town administration and a number of residents met in a roundtable to brainstorm possible fundraising ideas.

Jamie Roush of RK Innovations, LLC stepped up and offered to supply the town with pool chemicals for the entire season. The committee was formed, and businesses, churches, organizations and individuals contributed enough funds to enable the free admission.

The pool is open seven days a week from noon to 5 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, when hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Children six years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and all children must be picked up by 5:10 p.m.

The pool is also available to rent in the evenings for private parties for $45 per hour, with a two hour minimum. Allen said over a dozen rentals have already been scheduled, including June 26th, when City National Bank will host a Family Night from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be open to the public.

Concessions are sold at the pool, and coolers can be taken in, although they are subject to inspection. No open or glass containers are allowed.

Swimming lessons are also being offered for all ages June 25 through 29, from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $40 per person.

For pool rental, or to pre-register for swim lessons, call 304-674-6650.

As a special feature on opening day of the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool, an 18-foot water slide was rented. Volunteer Pool Manager Bernita Allen said the slide was a hit and will be rented again before the swim season is over. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.12-Pool-1.jpg As a special feature on opening day of the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool, an 18-foot water slide was rented. Volunteer Pool Manager Bernita Allen said the slide was a hit and will be rented again before the swim season is over. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Over 160 people turned out for opening day at the New Haven Municipal Pool on Saturday. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, organizations, churches and individuals, free admission will be offered at the pool the entire season. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.12-Pool-2.jpg Over 160 people turned out for opening day at the New Haven Municipal Pool on Saturday. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, organizations, churches and individuals, free admission will be offered at the pool the entire season. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

New Haven Pool opens for season

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

