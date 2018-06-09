Rodgers named OVP Advertising Director

GALLIPOLIS — A familiar face has taken over the reins as advertising director at Ohio Valley Publishing.

Longtime OVP veteran Matt Rodgers recently stepped into the role following the departure of Julia Schultz who left to pursue other opportunities.

“We are fortunate to have Matt, with his knowledge of our advertisers and readers, move into a leadership position,” said Bud Hunt, publisher of the Ohio Valley group of newspapers, including the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, (Pomeroy) The Daily Sentinel and Point Pleasant Register. “Matt has the skill set necessary to take us to the next level.”

Rodgers is a lifelong resident of Gallipolis and in his 20-plus years at OVP, has worked in both the Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel offices.

Rodgers is an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Gallipolis where he’s a coach for the Upwards Christian basketball program. He’s a past board member of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and a past advisory board member of Gallia County Convention and Tourism Bureau.

“I have been with the newspaper for 21 years and have seen many changes and we have adapted to those changes and have made an impact in our community on what we can offer through both digital and print advertising,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is a graduate of the University of Rio Grande and resides in Gallipolis with his wife Betsy and sons Evan, 17, Adam, 14 and Cameron, 9.

Rodgers can be reached at 740-578-4828, 740-446-2342 or at mrodgers@aimmediamidwest.com.

In addition to the Tribune, Sentinel and Register, OVP includes the Sunday Times-Sentinel, hosts websites and social media accounts and platforms for those publications and offers special, custom printing projects throughout the region.

Rodgers https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Matt-Rodgers-1.jpg Rodgers