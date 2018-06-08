United Way to talk supporting Mason County

MASON COUNTY — Schools, churches and civic organizations will have the opportunity to learn about programs and funding opportunities of the United Way of the River Cities, when two open meetings are held in Mason County.

The first will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at the New Haven Public Library, located at 106 Main Street in New Haven. The second will be June 29, 1 p.m., at the Mason County Public Library, located at 508 Viand Street in Point Pleasant.

Andrea Roy, United Way Director of Community Impact, said Mason County is in the service area of the United Way of the River Cities, but some are not aware of it, or the many programs offered.

“We feel we could be doing more there,” she said.

Roy said locally she is working with Pam Thompson, Mason County Library Director, and Vicky Nazarewycz of the Bend Area Food Pantry, to set up and hold the meetings.

Roy said just a few of the funding opportunities include organizations that provide food and clothing programs, literacy programs, and schools.

“A lot of times, churches don’t realize if they have a clothing bank or a food service like a backpack program, there is an opportunity for funding,” Roy added.

She said United Way has done some school projects. The organization holds a “Stuff the Bus” event yearly at Walmart in Mason. People can buy school supplies to place on the bus, which are later distributed to Mason County students. United Way also works locally with the Mason County libraries for the summer lunch program, Bend Area Food Pantry, and an adult literacy program, among others.

Accompanying Roy to the local meetings will be Rachel Houston, Director of Financial Stability Partnership; Lena Burdette, Director of the Education Initiative; and Samantha Knauff, Director of the Tri-State Literacy Council.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-11.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.