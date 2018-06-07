Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Dale Shobe, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Greg Fowler, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Volunteers from Beale Elementary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, and Roosevelt Elementary for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.

Out of state travel for Carey Riffle to travel to Fort Lee, Va. to attend a professional meeting. This will be at no cost to the board.

Ronald Kim Browning as an approved driver for the 2018-19 school year. His driving record has been approved by the W.Va. Department of Motor Vehicles.

Policy #5113, intra-state enrollment.

The transfer of Howard Barr, general science 7-12 grade teacher, Wahama Junior/Senior High, to physical education/health teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-773-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Jocelyn Casto to first grade teacher, Leon Elementary, job #206-319-P, effective 2018-19 school year. Casto is being transferred from the transfer and subsequent assignment list.

The transfer of Melanie Keefer to fourth grade teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, job #213-511-P, effective 2018-19 school year. Keefer is being transferred from the transfer and subsequent assignment list.

The transfer of Jill Martin, first grade teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, to federal programs assistant principal curriculum and instruction, central office itinerant, job #001-044-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Rachael Bowman, first grade teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, job #217-459-P, effective 2018-19 school year. Bowman is being employed from the reduction in force list.

The employment of Christina Golden, social studies 7-12 grade teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-737-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Kaci Riffle, sixth grade teacher, Ashton Elementary, job #216-236-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Thomas Miller, William Powell, and Katelyn Stapleton as substitute teachers for the 2017-18 school year.

Rescind the reduction in force for Molly Larck, teacher, New Haven Elementary and Courtney Scott, teacher, Ashton Elementary, as the reason for the reduction in force no longer exists.

Ratify the action of the Superintendent to suspend a teacher at Hannan Junior/Senior High for one day without pay.

Ratify the action of the Superintendent to suspend a teacher at Wahama Jr/Sr High for three days without pay.

Family medical leave for Cindy McDaniel, aide, central office itinerant for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Betty Baker, substitute secretary, effective May 21, 2018.

The transfer of Margaret Cade, aide, central office itinerant, to aide, central office itinerant, job #001-092-I, effective 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Peggy Johnson, custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, to cook, New Haven Elementary, job #210-357-P, effective June 7, 2018.

The transfer of Charlie Perry, bus operator, route #182 to bus operator route #115, job #014-159-C, effective 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Joshua Thompson, .5 custodian, Leon Elementary, to custodian, Leon Elementary, job #206-306-C, effective June 7, 2018.

The employment of Diana Scarberry, sign language interpreter I, central office itinerant, job #001-071-I, effective 2017-18 school year. Scarberry is being employed from the reduction in force list.

The employment of Kevin Williamson, custodian, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, job #502-827-C, effective June 7, 2018.

The employment of Clifford Hart, substitute custodian, effective 2017-18 school year.

The employment of Lori Thomas and Laura Herdman, summer school teacher aides, central office, job #001-051-S, effective June 25-July 1, 2018.

The employment of David Dewees, summer school bus operator, job #001-050-S, effective June 25-July 1, 2018.

The employment of Shawn Coleman, head varsity baseball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-012-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Shawn Coleman, assistant varsity boys basketball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-007-S, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The placement of Rebecca Ferrell, athletic assistant, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-024-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Thomas Miller, assistant varsity football coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-002-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Thomas Miller, junior high boys basketball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-008-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Joshua Starkey, assistant varsity football coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-003-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Eric Doan, eighth grade boys basketball, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-115-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Gavin Mattox, asst. jr. high soccer coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-141-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Gavin Mattox, jr. high boys track coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-150-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Philip Serevicz, assistant varsity wrestling coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-227-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of William R. Zuspan, head varsity baseball coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-216-S, for the 2018-19 school year.

The Audiology Contract Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State ESC to provide Audiology Service to Mason County students for the 2018-19 school year. Special Education High Cost Funds will be the funding source.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements, check numbers 100502 through 100716, purchase card check numbers 2350 through 2352, total amount, $1,177,375.89.

The ratification of check number 100717, to Jared Billings, in the amount of $420.90. The motion carried with an abstained vote from Billings.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19 , 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office.