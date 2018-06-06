‘Market Days’ returns Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — Vendors will be setting up their booths along Main Street this Saturday for Market Days.

This unique vendors will be setting up 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. during the Bikes & BBQ event.

JoAnne Siders of the Main Street Merchant Committee shared a handful of vendors have already confirmed they will be setting up their booths. Siders commented each vendor is an independent consultant and the vendors will have a variety of items for shoppers to browse.

Main Street retailers will also be set up outside for shoppers with special promotions and deals.

Siders explained the vendors who choose to set up a booth during Market Days do not have to pay a fee. She commented vendors can still sign up to set up during the Bikes & BBQ event.

Siders added along with independent consultants, food and drink vendors, individuals with informational booths, and groups/clubs with bake sale items are also welcome to set up.

She shared this is the third summer for Market Days and the event was started as an additional way to bring people into the city.

Following Bikes & BBQ, the schedule for Market Days is as follows: June 30, Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta; July 13, The American Queen Sternwheeler arrives in town; July 28, Main Street Car Show; Aug. 4, The Mason County Fair Parade; Sept. 1, Tribute to the River Festival; Oct. 6, Chili Cook-off/ 5k Battle Run.

For anyone interested in setting up a booth during Market Days, contact Scarlett Enos of the Main Street Merchant Committee at Willa’s Bible Bookstore.

Along with Market Days, many other festivities will be happening around Point Pleasant on Saturday.

Bikes & BBQ will be taking place on Main Street with registration for the bike rides and the BBQ competition beginning at 8 a.m. The event will be lasting until approximately 5 p.m.

The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club Baking Contest and Tasting Reception will be taking place on Fourth Street and participants are asked to bring their baked goods to the event’s tent on Fourth Street by 9:30 a.m., so judging can start at 10 a.m.

Also, over at Krodel Park, the annual Fishing Rodeo will be taking place from 8 a.m.-noon with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Vendors can set up a booth along Main Street for free during Market Days. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_0607.MarketDays.jpg Vendors can set up a booth along Main Street for free during Market Days.

Event meant to attract vendors, shoppers to downtown

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.