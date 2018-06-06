New Haven Election results: 3 new faces elected to serve

NEW HAVEN — A new face will be at the helm in the Town of New Haven on July 1, after voters made their choices in the municipal election on Tuesday.

Greg Kaylor won the mayor’s seat over incumbent Mayor Jerry Spradling in an over two-to-one margin. Unofficial tallies showed Kaylor topping Spradling 205 votes to 91.

Kaylor is a present town employee. He worked for many years in the home health business, and is a longtime New Haven fireman, having held various positions.

Incumbent Recorder Roberta Hysell was the lone candidate for that position. She gained an unofficial 231 votes.

Townspeople will see some familiar, and some new, faces on the town council.

Incumbents Grant Hysell, George Gibbs and Matthew Shell will keep their council seats, with 158, 135 and 105 votes respectively. Newcomers Steve Carpenter with 157 votes, and Roy Dale Grimm with 106 votes, will join the council members.

The remaining incumbent candidate, James Elias, received 80 votes. Incumbent Councilman Matt Gregg did not seek reelection.

Remaining council candidates and their unofficial tallies were Jessica Rickard, 99; Clyde Weaver, 92; Bruce Adams, 88; Erin Young, 80; Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., 79; Paul Freeman, 49; and Phyllis Hoffman, 48.

The canvassing of ballots will begin June 11, according to Recorder Hysell.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

