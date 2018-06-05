For the record: Woman charged with arson

Woman charged with arson

Emogene Cochran, 67, Point Pleasant, has been charged with arson in the first degree, according to records in Mason County Magistrate Court. According to the criminal complaint, a fire occurred at Cochran’s residence located at 2506 Madison Avenue in Point Pleasant on May 15. An officer from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate the fire. A press release from the state fire marshal’s office states Cochran is alleged to have set fire to her Point Pleasant home. She was arraigned in Mason County Magistrate Court and has been released on a $20,000 bond, according to the state fire marshal’s office. Bond was set by Magistrate Cheryl Ross and the arrest was made by Assistant State Fire Marshal T.S. Chastain. The Point Pleasant Fire Department responded to the fire on May 15 reported at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests May 23-May 31: James W. VanVranken, 23, Southside, malicious wounding, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Christy L. Hearn, 40, Scott Depot, domestic battery, arrested by Lt. Greene. David A. Spears, 22, Letart, trespassing, destructing of property, arrested by Lt. Greene. Charles S. Meeks, 41, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI, arrested by Cpt. Stearns. Larry T. Brumfield, Jr., 30, Ashton, DUI, possession of controlled substance, no seatbelt, driving suspended, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Howard E. Wells, Jr., 50, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, arrested by Lt. Greene. Gregory Zuspan, 39, Mason, DUI, no insurance, no seatbelt, possession of controlled substance, unsigned registration card, arrested by Deputy Cavender.

