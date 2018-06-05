Events for senior citizens in June

MASON COUNTY — Father’s Day will highlight June activities at each of Mason County’s senior citizen centers.

Cake and punch will be served to those attending the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant or the Mason Senior Center on June 15. All fathers will be honored on that day.

A dance to benefit programs for senior citizens in the county will be held June 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gene Salem Center. The dance will feature Stephanie and The Mark IV. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and admission is $5 per person. The dance is open to the public. There will also be concessions available, as well as door prizes and a drawing.

Scrapbooking with Geri will be a featured activity at the Point Pleasant center on June 12 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The class is limited to 10 people, and those wishing to take part must pre-register.

Other activities slated for the month at the Gene Salem Center are:

June 19, “Falls Prevention” by Frank Bibbee at 10 a.m.

June 26, “Medicare Part D Appeal Process” by Ann Dalton at 10:30 a.m.; and,

June 30, Regatta Parade, 11 a.m.

Regular weekly activities include bingo on Monday and Friday, Senior Center Country Band on Wednesday, and church service on Thursday, all at 10 a.m.

In Mason, activities slated are:

June 6, Senior Volunteer Appreciation by Tammy Raines of RSVP at 10 a.m.;

June 25, “Falls Prevention” by Frank Bibbee at 10 a.m.; and,

June 26, “Medicare Part D Appeal Process” by Ann Dalton at 10 a.m.

Regular Mason activities include bingo on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., Health Steps Exercise Class on Wednesday at

10:30 a.m.; and music and church service on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Both centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed June 20 in observance of West Virginia Day.

As part of their May activities, representatives from the Mason Senior Center attended the Robert W. Jackson Senior Conference at Cedar Lakes. Pictured, from left, are Shirley Tucker, Smitty Jarrell, Agnes Roush, Geraldine Roush, Orpha Fields, Carol Dudding, Patty Maynard, Eleanor Davis, Louise Roush, Mary Ann Richards, Mary Roush and John Roach. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.6-Seniors.jpg As part of their May activities, representatives from the Mason Senior Center attended the Robert W. Jackson Senior Conference at Cedar Lakes. Pictured, from left, are Shirley Tucker, Smitty Jarrell, Agnes Roush, Geraldine Roush, Orpha Fields, Carol Dudding, Patty Maynard, Eleanor Davis, Louise Roush, Mary Ann Richards, Mary Roush and John Roach. Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

