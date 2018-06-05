County wide ‘Clean Up Day’ set

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County residents will have a place to rid away their unwanted items this weekend.

County Commissioner Sam Nibert, chairman of Mason County Solid Waste Authority, shared members of the organization along with the Mason County Commission have teamed up to bring back a county wide clean up day.

The Mason County Clean Up Day will be held Saturday, June 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mason County Career Center (MCCC).

Nibert explained residents wishing to deposit their unwanted items during the event must be a resident of Mason County and have their driver’s license with them for proof of residency. The residents will be asked to give a short description of the items they are depositing. The items will be deposited at no cost to the resident.

Nibert said several items will be accepted for disposal.

Acceptable items would be household items: furniture, toys, appliances, tools, box springs, mattresses, carpet; electronics waste, televisions, computers, servers, monitors, keyboards, speakers, stereo equipment, cameras, CD and DVD players, video game systems, phones, microwaves, hot water heaters, and many other items.

Nibert said unacceptable items will be tires, gas tanks, propane tanks, and any other hazardous items.

He commented six rolling dumpsters will be provided for the event.

He explained several years ago Mason County held an annual county clean up day, but the event subsided for a few years.

Nibert along with fellow commissioners and members of Mason County Solid Waste Authority decided to bring the event back so Mason County residents could have an opportunity to clean up their properties and homes at no cost. Nibert wants residents to be able to take pride in their property.

For any questions concerning the Mason County clean up day, residents may call (304) 675-7855 for more information.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

