25th annual Fishing Rodeo this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — The 25th annual fishing rodeo is returning to Krodel Park this weekend.

The fishing rodeo will be held on Saturday, June 9, free fishing day. The event is free to the public and will take place from 8 a.m.-noon with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. The winners of the day will be announced and prizes will be awarded at noon.

The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) is sponsoring the event.

Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, said there will be three different prizes in five separate age groups. The age groups will be as follows: zero-five, six-10, 11-15, 16-20, 21 and over. Members of the FRN reported children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Members of the FRN also reported no fishing license is required to participate in the event.

Prizes, such as fishing poles, will be awarded to those who catch the most fish, the shortest fish, and the longest fish of each age group. In order to be eligible as a prize winner, a few rules must be abided such as the fish must be caught on hook and line, the fish must be a game fishing meaning no minnows or shad, and the fish have to be alive.

The Mason County Health Department will be providing free hot dogs for the event and bottles of water will be available.

Fowler commented the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WV DNR) will be stocking catfish in Krodel Park’s lake for the event, so the fishing should be, “top notch.”

