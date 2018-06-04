Deadlines set to apply for Regatta pageants

POINT PLEASANT – It’s time to Regatta, and the Pageant Committee is searching for contestants to compete in this year’s pageants.

On Thursday, June 28, the Teen and Miss age groups will compete at the Riverfront Park Stage beginning at 6 p.m. Age divisions are 13-15 (Teen), and 16-21 (Miss). Applications are available at Peoples Bank in Point Pleasant. Deadline to apply for either Teen or Miss is June 16. Contestants will compete in Personal Interview, Promotional, Evening Gown and On-Stage Question. The winner from the Miss division will win a prize package consisting of an all-expense paid trip to compete in the West Virginia Association of Fairs & Festivals Pageant in Charleston during Jan. 10-12, 2019.

On Friday, June 29, winners for Pretty Baby, Little Miss/Mister Showboat, Miss Maritime and River Princess will be chosen. Age divisions are Pretty Baby – 0-6 months; 7-12 months; 13-18 months; 19-24 months; 3 years; and 4 years; Little Miss and Mister Showboat – 5-6 years; Miss Maritime, 7-9 years; and River Princess, 10-12 years. Pre-Registration deadline for this day of pageantry is also June 16, but you can also sign up prior to the pageant from 5-5:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Park. Pageant starts at 6 p.m. All contestants are to wear Nautical Wear. More information and an entry form for these age groups can also be picked up at Peoples Bank on Main Street.

All pageants are open to Mason County residents, with the exception of Miss which is open statewide.

The 2017 Royalty will be on hand to crown the 2018 Queens and King. They are Emma Rice, Miss Queen; Ally Harper, Teen Queen; AnnaRose Garrity, River Princess; Hadleigh Cossin, Miss Maritime; Mary Supple, Little Miss Showboat; and Gage Page, Little Mister Showboat.

The pageant is under the direction of Delyssa (Huffman) Edwards. For more information, call 304-593-8998 or email regattaqueenpageant@gmail.com.

Pictured are 2017 Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta Royalty Emma Rice, Miss Queen; Ally Harper, Teen Queen; AnnaRose Garrity, River Princess; Hadleigh Cossin, Miss Maritime; Mary Supple, Little Miss Showboat; and Gage Page, Little Mister Showboat. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.5-Regatta.jpg Pictured are 2017 Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta Royalty Emma Rice, Miss Queen; Ally Harper, Teen Queen; AnnaRose Garrity, River Princess; Hadleigh Cossin, Miss Maritime; Mary Supple, Little Miss Showboat; and Gage Page, Little Mister Showboat. Courtesy