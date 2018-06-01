Farmers Market vouchers distributed next week

MASON COUNTY — Mason County’s senior citizens will once again have the opportunity to receive free fruits and vegetables straight from the garden, when Farmers Market Vouchers are distributed next week.

According to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, booklets containing seven $4 vouchers, for a total of $28, will be given to seniors who qualify. The vouchers can be taken to farmers markets and exchanged for fresh food.

To qualify for the vouchers, a person must be 60 years or older, show proof of Mason County residency, meet the income guidelines, and complete USDA forms. Income guidelines are no more than a monthly income of $1,872 for a household of one; $2,538 for two; $3,204 for three; and $3,870 for four.

The vouchers will be distributed at the following locations and times:

Mason Senior Center, Second and Horton streets, Mason, June 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

Leon Town Hall, 136 Main Street, Leon, June 4, 5 to 7 p.m.;

Ashton Baptist Church, 10230 Ashton Upland Road, Ashton, June 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and,

Gene Salem Senior Center, 101 Second Street, Point Pleasant, June 4 through 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After June 8, vouchers will only be available at the Gene Salem center for as long as they last. Only one voucher booklet will be given per household.

Those unable to get the vouchers themselves can assign a proxy to pick up the booklet for them. The proxy must have the person’s required documentation, plus a signed note from the senior citizen.

When receiving vouchers, a list of all farmers markets throughout the state will be given to the seniors. Not all farmers take the vouchers, however. Those who do will have an orange sign on display, Riffle said.

Farmers markets in Mason County include:

Mason County Farmers Market, under the Bartow Jones Bridge in Point Pleasant, Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, June — September;

Hartford Farmers Market, Hartford Hill, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon, June — August;

Johnson Produce, 33270 Huntington Road, Ashton, Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July — September;

Sayre Farms, 14390 Sandhill Road, Point Pleasant, daily, dawn to dusk, July — October; and,

New Haven Farmers Market, New Haven Park, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June – September.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publihing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

