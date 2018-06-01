Free admission to New Haven pool for entire season

NEW HAVEN — Money won’t be an issue for anyone wanting to cool off this summer with a relaxing swim in the Bend Area.

Mayor Jerry Spradling announced at the most recent town council meeting that there will be free admission to the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool for the entire season.

The news came after the recent appointment of a pool committee, which raised $5,000 to make the plan a reality. Members will continue to work year round to secure funding for the future, so there will be no question as to whether the pool will open each season. Pool committee members include Lisa Crump, Lisa Honaker, Alice Humphrey, Phyllis Arthur, and Cathy Zerkle.

A public hearing was held during the meeting for the third and final reading of a bond ordinance that will fund the town’s upcoming water project.

Todd Swanson, attorney with Steptoe and Johnson, read the ordinance and answer questions from the townspeople attending. The contract for the project was awarded to Mike Enyart and Sons Construction, which submitted the low bid of $4,436,793.70. Councilman Matt Shell noted the bid was much lower than the projected estimate.

Chris Rizer of the Mason County Historical and Preservation Society approached the council, asking if the town would assist with the maintenance of two local cemeteries if the society completed an initial clean-up.

Rizer said the Capehart Cemetery is located next to the town water tower, and has no legal owner. The Odd Fellows Cemetery began in the Civil War era and is believed to be one of the first in the area. Each cemetery has between 150 and 200 graves.

The council voted to mow each cemetery once a year prior to Memorial Day, once the initial clean-up has taken place.

Police Chief Dave Hardwick told the council his department is losing three part-time officers, due to the added commitments to their full-time jobs. He asked, and was granted permission, to hire one full-time officer to work nights and weekends.

The chief said he will advertise and begin taking applications. He added his first preference is a certified officer, but if one does not apply, will hire an uncertified patrolman.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from the mayor that a meeting will be held soon to see if there is interest in a neighborhood watch program; and,

Announced the farmers market will begin at the park on June 2, and each Saturday after, from 8 a.m. to noon.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

