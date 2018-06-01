Movement on new US 35 bridge needs fix

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced this week that, through a joint inspection between DOH inspectors and the contractor, an improper alignment of piers on the new Black Oak Bridge near Plantation Road on the US 35 project, will require one set of piers to be replaced by the contractor at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional work will include replacement of the abutment as well as re-establishing the fill.

The pier replacement will not affect the paving project, to be let later this year, the new intersection construction at the Buffalo Bridge or the US 35 completion date of fall 2020.

Information provided by WVDOH.