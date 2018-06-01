PPHS names top students

POINT PLEASANT — Over 160 seniors are expected to become alumni of Point Pleasant High School during this evening’s commencement ceremony.

The Class of 2018 will receive their diplomas during graduation set for 7:30 p.m., on the football field at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School.

This week, PPHS announced its top student as Bryce Tayengco, 18, of Point Pleasant. He’s the son of Robert and Quyen Tayengco and plans on attending Fordham University to study Global Business. While at PPHS, Tayengo was active in band, choir, golf, tennis and National Honor Society.

Following Tayengco in the class ranking was Mackenzie Freeman, 18, of Point Pleasant. She is the daughter of Valerie and Chris Freeman and plans to attend West Virginia University to major in Speech Pathology. While at PPHS, Freeman was active in National Honor Society, Student Council, Varsity Volleyball.

Editor’s note: Due to Saturday’s press time for the Point Pleasant Register, a story on PPHS’ commencement, including a complete listing of graduates, will appear in our next edition on Tuesday, June 5 and online at www.mydailyregister.com.

