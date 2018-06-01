Hannan top students named

ASHTON —There will be 55 seniors receiving their high school diplomas today (Saturday) at Hannan High School.

Commencement begins at 11 a.m. at Hannan Junior/Senior High School in the gymnasium.

The school recently released its list of graduates, including those graduating with honors. Summa Cum Laude graduates are the top honors students, followed by those graduating Magna Cum Laude and Cum Laude.

Honors graduates in the Class of 2018:

Cassidy Dawn Duffer, Summa Cum Laude, is the daughter of Duane and Kacy Duffer of Fraziers Bottom. She plans to attend Marshall University to major in Accounting.

Emilee Jo Wallace, Summa Cum Laude, is the daughter of James and Barbara Wallace of Apple Grove. She plans to attend Marshall University majoring in Health Sciences with a concentration in Pre-Physical Therapy Biomechanics, and minoring in Communication Disorders. She plans to continue her education through a Doctorate Degree in Physical Therapy.

Jayson Thomas Bowen, Summa Cum Laude, is the son of Jay and Susan Bowen, Milton. He plans to attend Marshall University and will major in Psychology.

Lindsey Paige Holley, Summa Cum Laude, is the daughter of Lloyd Paul and Angela Holley, Ashton. She plans to attend Marshall University where she will major in Communication Disorders.

Sara Elizabeth Lewis, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Teresa Lewis of Milton. She is attending WVU for Microbiology. Shane Earl Pickens, Magna Cum Laude, is the son of Lonnie and Michelle Bays of Apple Grove. He is attending Collins Career Center for nursing. Nathan Michael McQueen, Magna Cum Laude, is the son of Jeremy and Rebecca Ferrell of Ashton. He is attending Ashland Community Technical College for Diesel Mechanics.

Sierra Rose Henry, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Robert Henry and Ann Lee Staats of Apple Grove. She is a day care worker at Magic Years. Jacob Ryan Tomlinson, Magna Cum Laude, is the son of Scott and Valerie Tomlinson, Ashton. He is attending Marshall University to Major in Chemistry. James Kelson Edmonds, Cum Laude, is the son of Paul Edmonds and Rebecca Smith of Ashton. He plans to work in security. Julie Renee Wallace, Cum Laude, is the daughter of Kevin and Beth Wallace, Apple Grove. She is attending the University of Kentucky for Radiology/Ultrasound.

Sierra Noelle Mayes, Cum Laude, is the daughter of Wayne and Linda Mayes of Ashton. She’s attending Marshall University, her major is undecided. Emily Marlene Thevenin, Cum Laude, is the daughter of Terry and Tina Schrock of Milton. She is attending Marshall University as a nursing major.

A complete list of graduates for the Class of 2018 is as follows:

Morgan E. Adkins, Devyn T. Bevans, Jayson T. Bowen, Megan D. Burns, Kassidee D. Bush, Wilson M. Cade, Sawyer E. Casto, Tyler C. Cochran, Christopher J. Connor, Josie M. Cooper, Adam L. Cupp, Jessica C. Dalton, Caleb J. Dean, Cassidy D. Duffer, James K. Edmonds, Stone A. Erwin, Joey M. Exline, Sebastian A. Ferguson, George R. Fields, Riley L. Griffith, Cody A. Hall, Caitlynn M. Hardman, Winsten O. Harvey, Sierra R. Henry, David P. Hernandez, Bristol E. Holley, Lindsey P. Holley, Courtney Horn, Montana R. Huddleston, Lloyd N. Lee, Alexander L. Lemieux, Sara E. Lewis, Michael R. Lowe, Sierra N. Mayes, Nathan M. McQueen, John L. Nibert, Tyler L. Nibert, Shane E. Pickens, Christopher M. Potts, Mary K. Ross, David A. Scott, Megan B. Short, Emily A. Smith, Emily M. Thevenin, Bailey R. Tolliver, Jacob R. Tomlinson, Caitlin G. Trippett, Charles B. Wallace II, Emilee J. Wallace, Julie R. Wallace, Shane N. Wallace, Kayla N. Watterson, Demmie J. White, Hailey J. White, Christopher T. Wiley.

